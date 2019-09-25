CHEAP: Hallelujah! Get the good ol’ MacBook Air for just $876

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Apple released the new crop of MacBook Air last year after a long wait. But let’s face it, the new models are still a bit pricy and a lot of them have the dreaded keyboard issue.

So, what do you do if you want a reliable Apple laptop? Well, you turn towards the evergreen 2017 MacBook Air, which is on sale for just $876, down from $1,199. The deal also gets you a wireless mouse, a deflector case, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

I’ve been using this version of MacBook Air for over a year, and it hasn’t ever failed me in my daily writing, editing, and light image editing work.It has also hardly ever failed me in terms of battery life. I can easily squeeze in a day of office work with a single charge.

In terms of specifications, this MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch screen, Intel i5 dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.

Don’t waste your time. Get the 2017 MacBook Air bundle for just $876 ($322 off).

