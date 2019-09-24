Xiaomi’s new Mi 9 Pro 5G can charge fully in just 48 minutes

Xiaomi launched its latest flagship the Mi 9 Pro 5G in China today with souped-up specs, 40W wired and 30W wireless fast charging support. Alongside this, the phone has upgraded processor and battery as compared to its predecessor – the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

The company claims its working with three of China’s major telecom operators to support 5G. It also added in the company’s field tests the Mi 9 Pro 5G achieved download speeds of up to 1.78Gbps.

Here’s a look at the device’s flagship-grade specifications:

Specifications

Screen: 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ Dot Drop display.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Rear camera: 48 -megapixel primary sensor+ 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor

Internal storage: 128/256GB

Battery: 4,000

Fast charging: 40W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging

40W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging Software: MIUI 11

The phone ships with the new MIUI 11 software that includes new fonts called “Milan Pro,” and two new work suite apps called Mi Work and Mi Go. The latter has a smart travel assistant and a super power saver mode that reportedly has a stand-by time of 24 hours with only 5 percent of charge. The Mi Work app hosts features such as file sharing, large document transfer, and smart screencast.

The device supports fast charging with a 40W charger that charges it from 0 to 100 percent in just 48 minutes. It also supports 30W wireless charging with the company’s proprietary chargers. Plus, you can charge any other Qi-charging supported device with 10W reverse charging.

30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand, all new ventilation design, highly efficient heat dissipation. #Mi9Pro5G pic.twitter.com/EP5eUOXpOH — Xiaomi #FortuneGlobal500 (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G pricing:

8GB+128GB: 3,699 Yuan ($520)

8GB+256GB: 3,799 Yuan ($534)

12GB+256GB: 4,099 Yuan ($576)

12GB+256GB: 4,299 Yuan ($604)

There’s no word on availability as of yet, we’ll update the post when we have all details.

