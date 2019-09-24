Xiaomi put a wraparound screen and a 108MP camera on its insane Mi Mix Alpha phone

Xiaomi is out to make smartphone enthusiasts’ jaws drop to the floor with its new Mi Mix Alpha, the concept phone it revealed at an event in China today. The handset has a wraparound screen that practically covers the front and back, save for a strip that houses a 108-megapixel camera.

The company said the device has an insane screen to body ratio of 180.6 percent; all of the phone’s antennae are embedded in the top and bottom bezel, and the camera strip.

The device has been made from a mix of titanium alloy, sapphire glass, and ceramic.

Aerospace-grade titanium alloy + a single piece of sapphire glass + embedded in high-precision ceramics. This is how we made #MiMIXAlpha a luxurious smartphone. pic.twitter.com/PtgNNFXeQ1 — Xiaomi #FortuneGlobal500 (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

Specifications

Screen: Wraparound display with 180.6 percent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM: 12GB

12GB Rear camera: 108 -megapixel primary sensor+ 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor

-megapixel primary sensor+ 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor Internal storage: 512GB UFS 3.0

512GB UFS 3.0 Battery: 4,050 mAh nano silicon cathode battery

4,050 mAh nano silicon cathode battery Fast charging: 40W wired fast charging

40W wired fast charging Software: MIUI 11

Because of the curved screen, there are no physical volume buttons on the phone. It uses pressure sensors on either side to adjust the volume.

The Mix Alpha doesn’t have a selfie camera either. The company said because of the wraparound screen, you can just turn the phone around to take a selfie. The phone has a crazy 108-megapixel sensor, which was supplied by Samsung (and announced last month).

The phone priced at a whopping 19,999 Yuan ($2,814). The company will produce the phone on a small scale by the end of December.

