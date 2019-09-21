CHEAP: $150 off Beats Solo3 headphones is making the hair I’ve lost tingle

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Confession time: I’ve always yearned to be the headphones-in-public-wearing type, but due to my follicly-challenged condition — I haven’t been able to. In my dreams, I often cycle to work, donning Apple’s Beats atop my luscious, long hair. Then I wake up, full of joy, only to stare in the mirror and see the reflection of my shining bald head. Aw, how terrible I feel.

But you know what, you shouldn’t let my misery stop you from living life to the fullest, goddamn it. Just because my principles prevent me from hiding my baldness with any headgear, it doesn’t mean you should abide by the same rules. No, you should make your own rules. And your rules should be about wearing Beats Solo3 wireless headphones wherever you want, whenever you want.

Luckily for you, there’s never been a better time to evolve into the headphones-in-public-wearing type than now, because Amazon has a killer deal on the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. You can grab a unit for just $150 — a full 50-percent discount off the list price of $300. Unbelievable.

It’s such a good deal it’s even making the hair I’ve lost tingle. Powerful.

Look, in all fairness, I’ve never owned a pair. I’ve tried Beats in the good old days when I still had decent coverage on my head, when they were still “Beats by Dre.” Even though my colleagues would disagree, they sounded good to me. But that doesn’t matter, because apparently they’ve greatly improved since Apple acquired them.

Not only that, these cans purportedly can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, thanks to Apple’s W1 chip. And if you’re running out of juice, five minutes of charging will give you another three hours of use. Pretty nifty.

They also come with a stylish case, where you can shove them when you’re feeling like not having all eyes on you — because everyone knows the attention a fashion statement like the Beats headphones can draw.

I’d usually advice against splurging $300 on cans, but even I can’t defend skipping on this mad 50-percent discount on the Solo3’s — $150 is a great price for such a decent piece of tech.

Grab a pair of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones by clicking here. Live life bold, not bald.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

