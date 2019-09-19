Huawei launches Mate 30 Pro with quad-camera system and waterfall display

Huawei launched its new flagship, the Mate 30 Pro, today in Munich. The device features a waterfall display and quad-camera setup on the back with a huge 40-megapixel primary sensor.

The Chinese manufacturer’s latest offering has a 6.53-inch full HD+ flex OLED ‘horizon’ display with curves at an 88-degrees angle. The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 5G chipset launched earlier this month at IFA Berlin.

Huawei has ditched the volume button. Instead, it uses invisible virtual keys on either side of the device to adjust the volume. Vivo’s new Nex 3 has also ditched physical volume buttons in favor of virtual buttons. But, Huawei is using a different technology to achieve this.

The Mate 30 Pro has a quad-camera system on the rear powered by a 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture. There’s also another 40-megapixel ultra-wide cine sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. Plus, there’s an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3D depth-sensing camera.

The company said its 1/1.7-inch main sensor helps it capture more light to deliver great low-light photos with ISO going up to 409,600 – same as the P30 Pro. The camera system supports 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and up to 30x digital zoom.

For video recording, Huawei said the 1/1.54-inch cine sensor can capture videos at 4K60fps with 51,200 ISO value. So, the Mate 30 Pro should be capable of recording decent quality footage even in low-light conditions. The Mate 30 will also let you shoot super slow-motion videos at a whopping 7,680 fps.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery which supports 27W wireless fast charging and 40W wired fast charging.

Developing…

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.