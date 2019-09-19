CHEAP: Save big on ASUS’ powerful new ROG Phone 2 gaming handset with $180 off

What’s better than one CHEAP deal? Two CHEAP deals, plus a freebie.

I’ll start off with the first deal: Looking for a new phone? Like games? Then you’ll love the ASUS ROG Phone 2, which boasts Qualcomm’s gaming-focused Snapdragon 855 Plus platform. This promises 15 percent faster graphics performance compared to the standard Snapdragon 855, plus a general boost in CPU effectiveness.

In addition, the ASUS ROGPhone 2 comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 48MP rear camera. Its massive 6,000 mAh battery will keep you in the game throughout even the most enduring PUBG Mobile marathons.

Normally this handset retails for $730, but now you can get the ASUS ROG Phone 2 for just $549.99 at GearBest with the code GBMPROG2.

Bonus CHEAP

If you’ve still got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can get the Xiaomi HIMO C20 foldable electric bike for $749.99, rather than the usual price of $1099.99. That’s a reduction in price of 32 percent.

This electric bike will allow you to zip around your city without breaking a sweat, thanks to its 250W DC motor. It comes with a 18,650 mAh battery, which promise over 80KM of range. And thanks to its foldable design, it easily collapses, which is helpful for the times you need to switch to public transport.

This deal is available on GearBest. No code is required.

Free stuff, anyone?

And if you’re well and truly skint at this point, you’ll enjoy this freebie.

Lime is offering free rides to users of its e-bikes in London to celebrate Car Free Day. To take advantage of this code, just use the promo code CARFREEDAY19L. Just don’t get hit by a bus or something.

Or do. I don’t care.

