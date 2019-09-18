CHEAP: Experience earbuds falling off your ear with $29 off AirPods with wireless charging case

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Imagine you’re listening to music on your AirPods, and just as you enter the subway, they fall down onto the tracks and you lose them forever. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Rather a part of a very unique tribe.

But now, since you don’t have the Airpods, how will you be hip and cool and ignore people by just wearing them? Don’t worry, we have a deal for you that should help. The new Apple Airpods with a wireless charging case is on sale for just $170, down from its original price of $199.

These second-gen AirPods have a new Apple H1 headphone chip that has improved connectivity and sound. You can also double-tap on them to play/pause or skip songs. This gesture wasn’t available in the first-gen AirPods and I’m grateful for this addition.

Also, you can charge these earphones with the new wireless charging case through any of your standard Qi chargers.

If you don’t need a wireless charging case, the new AirPods with a standard case is selling for $145 ($14 off). Don’t whine if you lost your old AirPods. Get the new AirPods with wireless charging case for just $170 ($29 off)

