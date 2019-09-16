Vivo’s top-of-the-line NEX 3 gets a bezel-less curved display and 64-megapixel camera

Vivo launched its ambitious Nex 3 5G flagship phone in China today with waterfall display and triple-camera on the rear. Taking a page from its Apex Concept phone, released in March, the phone features no buttons and relies on pressure sensors for power and volume buttons.

The company says it’s developed this phone with 5G in mind. The device features Qualcomm’s X50 model to support network technology. Plus, it has six antennas arranged in a way that doesn’t block signals regardless of how you hold the phone.

To make its waterfall display that curves all the way almost to the back, the company has used a Samsung Plastic OLED (POLED) panel. The Chinese manufacturer says the Nex 3 has an insane screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent.

Display of the Vivo Nex 3

Vivo claimed the display uses E3 luminescent materials to achieve brightness up to 800 nits while reducing harmful blue light and power consumption. It has palm rejection software to prevent accidental touches.

Here are the top-grade specifications for Vivo’s latest flagship:

Specifications

Screen: 6.89-inch full HD+ POLED waterfall display

6.89-inch full HD+ POLED waterfall display Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Rear camera: 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.48 aperture

64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.48 aperture Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.09 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.09 aperture Internal storage: 256GB UFS 3.0

256GB UFS 3.0 Battery: 4,500

4,500 Fast charging: 44W Vivo super flash charging

44W Vivo super flash charging Software: Android 9.0 Pie (Funtouch OS 9.1)

Vivo uses a 64-megapixel primary sensor by Samsung on the rear, which was previously seen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme XT. The wide-angle camera offers 120-degree field of view. We’ve used a couple of devices with 48-megapixel sensors such as the Honor View 20 and the Redmi K20 Pro and there’s no visible improvement in photos snapped in the 48-megapixel mode as compared to the pixel-binned 12-megapixel shots, unless you zoom in the photo to mark out details. We’ll have to see if a 64-megapixel sensor makes a difference.

Triple camera on the Vivo Nex 3

The device is capable of handling fast charging with a 44W charger supplied in the box. The company hasn’t disclosed any numbers as to how much time it takes to charge the device from 0 to 100 percent.

Vivo will also release a non-5G version for some markets. The Nex 3 will be available in the coming months in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia.

