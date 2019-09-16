Google will reveal the Pixel 4 on October 15

It’s that time of year. Smartphone companies are preparing their fall launches, and next on the list is Google. The company today sent out invites for its next Made by Google event, taking place in New York City on October 15. In other words, get ready for the Pixel 4.

As a recap, we’re expecting several major changes for the Pixel 4 on both the hardware and software fronts.

The most obvious change is that the phone will feature two rear cameras, with one of them capable of capturing ultra-wide-angle images. There’s no telephoto lens, but it’s likely the company has made further improvements to its super-res zoom feature, partly negating the need for that bit of optics. The company is also expected to introduce an astrophotography mode to help you capture the stars.

The company has also already confirmed the Pixel 4 will include touchless gesture support via its Soli radar chip. This would allow you to, say, skip through songs in Spotify without having to actually tap the screen. Further augmenting the touchless design, the phone will feature Face ID like biometric security, getting rid of the classic Android rear fingerprint sensor (and there doesn’t seem to be one under the display either.

It’s also worth noting that there’s usually more than just Pixel phones at these events. An update to 2017’s Pixelbook might be in order, as that device’s hardware is now a little long in the tooth, and there have been some reports of an updated Google Home Mini with a 3.5mm jack and a wall mounting fixture. Don’t expect a new tablet though; the company has given up on that particular form factor.

As usual, Google will also also be holding a livestream so you can watch from the comfort of your own home; you can watch it here at 1PM EST on October 15. We’ll be at the event covering all of Google‘s announcements, so stay tuned to TNW for more.

