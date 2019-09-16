CHEAP: Pinch me, I can’t believe there’s $790 off this HP Pavilion 15z laptop

If you’re in the market for a new laptop for work or school, you’ll naturally find yourself spoiled for choice. But HP’s got a sweet deal for you in the form of its 15z Pavilion, and it looks like it’s worth checking out.

This Windows 10 machine packs a four-core AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1 Ghz processor, paired with a Radeon Vega 8 GPU and 16GB RAM. There’s also a 15.6-inch 1,366×768 pixel touchscreen display, and a 256GB SSD included. All for just $509.99 – down from a sticker price of $1,299.99!

HP Pavilion 15z Touch

That’s right, this is discounted by a whopping $790. And in case you’d like to beef it up a bit, you can upgrade the display to a 1080p touchscreen, get a larger hard drive, and swap out the Ryzen 5 processor for a Ryzen 7 processor with Vega 10 graphics.

There’s more: HP claims you should get more than seven hours’ use on a full charge, and the battery juices up to 50 percent in just 45 minutes. You’ll also find an SD card reader, a USB-C port, and two regular USB 3.1 ports to connect your devices.

That’s a whole lot of computing power for a low price, and the 15-inch touchscreen should help make light work of your office or school tasks. Snap up the HP Pavilion 15z for $509.99 – a $790 discount – at HP’s online store.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.