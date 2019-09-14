CHEAP: The Google Pixel 3 for just $489? HECK YES!!!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

There has been plenty of chatter around Google‘s upcoming Pixel 4 phone. In June, the company teased its design and confirmed it’ll have a dual-camera setup. A recent leak also suggested the device will feature an astrophotography mode. There’s no official announcement on the launch date yet, but you certainly expect Google to launch it next month.

However, that means you’ll find a ton of deals on last year’s Pixel 3. The 64 version of the phone is currently selling on Amazon for just $489, down from $799. That’s an amazing deal for a phone with such a great camera. Plus, its spec sheet shows it’s built to last.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Screen: 5.5-inch full HD display

5.5-inch full HD display RAM: 4GB

4GB Rear camera: 12-megapixel

12-megapixel Front camera: Dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and standard)

Dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and standard) Battery: 2,915mAh

Software: Android 9.0 Pie

Since you’ll be buying a Google-made phone, you can expect it to receive software updates for at least three years.

There’s also a 128GB version on sale for just $599, down from $899. Don’t let this deal slip out of your hand. Get the Google Pixel 3 (64GB) for just $489 ($310 off).

