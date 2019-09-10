Apple reveals the iPhone 11 with ultra-wide camera

The iPhone 11 is real. At its event in Cupertino today, Apple revealed its latest mobile device.

The iPhone 11 is the base model this time around – the successor to the iPhone Xr. It packs the same 6.1-inch screen size, comes in 6 colors, and includes Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. It features a dual camera; notably, the second camera features an ultra-wide lens as opposed to a telephoto lens as in past devices.

The main improvements seem to be around the camera. Apple introduced several software improvements, including the ability to take pet portraits, a high-key monochrome mode, and a proper Night Mode to compete with Google. Apple says its new low-light feature will use AI to automatically brighten photos and reduce noise. We’ll have to see how it compares to the upcoming Pixel 4 later this year – a phone we expect to be able to even take proper pictures of the stars.

Developing…

