CHEAP: Multi-task magnificently with a Fossil smartwatch for $199

Remembering to exercise, keeping up with thousands of irrelevant emails, all while having to actually, you know, get up on time is tough. Hell, sometimes, it can feel downright impossible.

But… what if there was a solution to your multitasking misery?

Well, say hello to the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist smartwatch, something that promises just that. And, luckily, it’s currently on offer. Aren’t you a lucky thing?

Usually, it sells at $275, but the watch is down to $199 for a limited time only. In other words, you can save yourself a sweet $76. Let’s be honest though, the value of all the stress avoided and time saved? Priceless.

This, one and all, is the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist smartwatch. And it could be yours.

This high-end smartwatch has all the looks of a timeless classic, but with a deluge of digital features. But what does it do exactly? Well, alongside its notification and reply features, the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist lets you monitor your health, social media accounts, and check upcoming events.

I mean, on the off chance you miss an appointment (which I highly doubt with this bad boy), you can text the unlucky recipient directly from the watch — something that works whether you’re on iOS or Android.

Jokes-aside, the watch is Bluetooth-enabled, low energy consuming (points for being environmentally friendly), and is completely waterproof. So when you’re out swimming and need to check-in, your new Fossil Gen 4 Explorist smartwatch has your back.

Act quick and pick it up for $199 before it bounces back to its original price point of $275. Style and functionality don’t come together this well often.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

