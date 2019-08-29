Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 8 Pro with a whopping 64-megapixel camera

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is perhaps its most successful and celebrated phone range. Today, the company launched its latest the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China with a 64-megapixel primary sensor in a quad-camera set up on the rear of the phone.
The device also has a massive 4,500 battery to boot. Here’s a look at its specifications.
Specifications
- Screen: 6.53-inch full HD+ display
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T
- RAM: 6/8GB
- Rear camera: 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel wide sensor+ 2-megapixel depth sensor + 2-megapixel macro camera
- Front camera: 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal storage: 64/128GB
- Battery: 4,500 mAh
- Software: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10
Xiaomi is using the recently announced Samsung sensor for its primary camera. This is the first time the company is trying out a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone also has liquid cooling and Game Turbo 2.0 mode for improved gaming performance.
The price of the 6GB+64GB variant is RMB 1,399 ($195), the 6GB + 128GB variant costs RMB 1,599 ($224), and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at RMB 1,799 ($252). The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in China the next month.
The series has been quite successful in India too. So we can expect a launch in the country very soon. We’ll keep an eye out for any announcements.
Published August 29, 2019 — 07:51 UTC