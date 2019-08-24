CHEAP: Lord! A WD 10TB external hard drive for $180 is a BLESSING — praise be!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

You can never have too much digital stuff. Whether that’s music, movies, photos, documents, or whatever else tickles your virtual fantasies, it’s all good. The issue though is space. How are you meant to store all of that juicy content in an easy way?

External hard drives. The answer, to reiterate, is external hard drives. But what’s the point in having a 1TB storage device? Or 2TB? Or even 5TB? That’s barely storage at all.

No, what we need is something more. Something bigger. Something so huge it’ll be years until you need another hard drive.

Well, how about something like this WD 10TB external hard drive for only $180? A device that has a 28 percent discount on its normal $250 price tag.

This, friends, is what the WD 10TB external hard drive looks like from the front.

Some features for you now: first off, it’s a desktop hard drive, so it’s going to be more at home somewhere stationary, rather than being carted around in your bag.

Next up, the WD 10TB external hard drive has a USB 3.0 interface, meaning you can get some damn fast transfer speeds on the go. According to the company, these can reach as high as 5Gbps.

Western Digital‘s software also means you can easily, and automatically, back up your computer. The WD 10TB external hard drive will work on both Mac and PC, so whichever system you use, it’s all good.

I have a couple of WD hard drives myself (one almost a decade old), and they keep trucking on. So, in my experience at least, they make high quality products that, importantly, last.

So, pick up a WD 10TB external hard drive for only $180 now — who knows how long the deal will last for? All your sweet digital stuff has to be stored somewhere, right?

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.