Motorola launches a $195 phone with a GoPro-like wide-angle action cam

Motorola launched its One Action phone in India today, with a dedicated wide-angle action camera. The brand, which once dominated India’s mid-range segment with its G series of phones, has only just launched its third phone for the year in the country.

The phone starts at Rs 13,999 ($195), and has pretty standard budget-phone specifications. The only thing that’s remarkable about it is the action camera on the rear, which is meant to open video capture capabilities similar to what a GoPro might offer.

Specifications

Screen : 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

: Processor : Samsung Exynos 9609, clock speed up to 1.6 GHz

: Samsung Exynos 9609, clock speed up to 1.6 GHz RAM: 4GB

4GB Rear camera: 12-megapixel wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16-megapixel ultrawide dedicated video camera sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor

12-megapixel wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture + Front camera: 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Software: Android 9.0 Pie

The company says its wide-angle action cam will let you record videos vertically and play them back in landscape mode. Plus, there’s electronic image stabilization and pixel-binning to improve the quality of videos.

The phone’s in for a tough fight with Xiaomi’s Android One phone, the Mi A3, and the Realme 5 – both packing 48-megapixel main sensors on the rear. It’s hard to say at the moment if the action cam is enough for consumers to choose the One Action over the competition.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.