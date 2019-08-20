CHEAP: Shield thy eyes! Canon’s EOS 5DS DSLR Camera has 64% off

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If you’re a photography nerd, you surely want to have a good DSLR camera in your arsenal. But deals for top quality cameras aren’t easy to come to by. Don’t worry, though, today’s your day. The Canon EOS 5DS DSLR Camera (body only) is on sale for just $1,305.99, down from $3,699.

The camera packs some pretty impressive hardware from a 50-megapixel full-frame sensor to Dual DIGIC 6 image processors. Take a look at the specifications:

50.6 MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Dual DIGIC 6 image processors

3.2″ LCD monitor

1080p video recording at 30 fps

61-Point high-density reticular AF

ISO 100-6400; 5 fps continuous shooting

150,000-Pixel RGB+IR Metering sensor

Adjustable shutter release time lag

Anti-Flicker compensation

Multiple reviews suggest the camera is one of the top snappers around for capturing details. So this is the perfect camera if you want to make sizable printouts of your photos.

With a saving of $2,300 on the body of the camera, you’ll have plenty to spare to buy all the lenses and accessories you need.

Don’t wait, snap up this opportunity and grab the Canon EOS 5DS DSLR Camera for just $1305.99 (64 percent off).

