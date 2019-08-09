Huawei just announced Harmony OS, its answer to Android

Huawei just announced a new operating system called Harmony OS at its developer conference in China. The company said the Harmony OS is a microkernel-based distributed OS for all platforms including mobile phones, wearables, laptops, and televisions.

HarmonyOS has just been announced at #HDC2019! How are we going to build an all-scenario smart ecosystem and experience? How will we overcome the challenges of future OS for connected things? Stayed tuned with us to find out. pic.twitter.com/x7ZbgcEy2d — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2019

developing…

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.