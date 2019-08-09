Gadgets for humans

Huawei just announced Harmony OS, its answer to Android

OS

Huawei just announced a new operating system called Harmony OS  at its developer conference in China. The company said the Harmony OS is a microkernel-based distributed OS for all platforms including mobile phones, wearables, laptops, and televisions.

developing…

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published August 9, 2019 — 07:19 UTC

Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

August 9, 2019 — 07:19 UTC