CHEAP: Stop whining about the headphone jack with $20 off Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless buds

It’s that time of the year: everyone is regurgitating the old headphone jack debate after Samsung ditched the port with its new Galaxy Note 10 series. But you know what? You can once and for all quit whining about the inevitability of this trend with a sweet deal on Anker‘s Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless earbuds.

That’s right. Amazon currently has a 33-percent discount on the Liberty Neos, which means you can cop a pair for just $40 bucks (down from the original list price of $60). Oooooeeeehh.

So next time the thought of grumbling about a missing headphone jack crosses your mind, remember that you have options.

“But you’re totally missing the point, killing the standard audio port is inconvenient and absolutely user-hosti…” Blah, blah, blah. Shut your damn mouth.

Sure, incorporating a headphone jack is more user-friendly. It’s also true that standard headphones and earbuds are cheaper, and often deliver slightly better audio quality. But wireless tech is quickly catching up, and with more competition in this segment – the prices are swiftly dropping.

Here are a few more reasons why you should consider grabbing a pair of discounted Liberty Neo earbuds:

Compact and sturdy design

Entirely sweat-proof so you can crush your workout without thinking twice

Surprisingly decent noise-cancelling capabilities so you don’t have to listen to annoying colleagues and workout mates

About 3.5 hours of play time on a single charge – and up to 9 hours extra with the charging case.

No wires to get in your way ™

While I haven’t personally used the Liberty Neos, I’ve got a pair of the slightly-less-feature-rich Liberty Lite earbuds that I absolutely love. They’re compact, sturdy, and fully sweat-proof so I don’t have to hold back when working out. My colleague Matt Hughes, who reviewed them last year, seconds this endorsement.

Act quick, though: this offer won’t last forever.

Now forget about all your headphone jack-related issues by clicking here.

CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

