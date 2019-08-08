Google’s Pixel 4 is reportedly getting a 90Hz display and a ‘DSLR-like’ camera attachment

Pretty much all of the Pixel 3’s hardware specs were leaked well before its launch last year. Google tried to get ahead of the story for its next phone by posting photos of the upcoming Pixel 4 in June, far ahead of its official unveiling. But alas, it couldn’t prevent the handset’s specs from leaking out. According to a report by 9to5Google, the search giant’s next phone will have a 90Hz display and a bump up to 6GB of RAM.

Last month, Google posted a video that confirmed the phone will have face unlock capabilities along with the capability to control it with hand gestures, thanks to Soli radar chip. However, the new leak spills the beans on all the other aspects of the phone.

Here are the leaked specs from 9to5Google’s ‘reliable source’ at a glance:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Screen: 5.7-inch full HD+/6.3-inch QuadHD+; both displays have a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother animations

for smoother animations Camera: 12-megapixel main sensor + 16-megapixel telephoto sensor

12-megapixel main sensor + 16-megapixel telephoto sensor Internal storage: 64GB and 128GB options on both models

64GB and 128GB options on both models Battery: 2,800mAh/3,700mAh

Both the variants will also have stereo speakers and Google’s Titan M security chip to protect sensitive data separate from internal storage. The report also suggests Google is developing a DSLR-like attachment that will complement the camera.

Looking at these specs, the Pixel 4 sounds like just another high-end phone for 2019. However, as we’ve seen with previous releases, Google always has a few tricks up its sleeve in the form of software features. We’ll have to wait and see what the company will reveal this time.

