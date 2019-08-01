CHEAP: Store ALL your problems away with this $270 SanDisk 2TB SSD (61% off)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

One of the disadvantages of owning a MacBook Air and getting into street photography in my free time is that I’m always short on storage space. In fact, the situation is so bad I couldn’t properly function without some sort of an external storage system – like a portable SSD drive for instance.

If you’re familiar with the problem I’m describing, you’d be delighted to know that Amazon is currently selling a 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD at the criminally low price of $269,99 – a full 61 percent off the original list price of $700. Did you already do the math? This means you could save a whopping $430 bucks if you act quick.

Alright, but why do I need this thing? Glad you asked, my friend. Here’s my list of sensible reasons:

Frees up 2TB of extra space

Boasts an ultra-compact body – 9.62cm x 4.95cm x 0.89cm

Offers read speeds and write speeds of up to 550MB/s and 500MB/s, respectively

Sports a gorgeous design

Supports the USB 3.1 standard

Works on both PC and Mac

Comes with a three-year limited warranty

Need I say more?

Isn’t it a beauty?

You can grab the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD from Amazon by clicking here.

Don’t wait for too long, though: sweet deals like that are known to only last a limited time – and you certainly don’t wanna miss this one.

CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

