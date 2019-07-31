CHEAP: I’m spellbound. Apple’s MagicTrack Pad 2 is ONLY $104

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

The trackpads on Apple MacBooks are pretty awesome. You can use multiple fingers to shuffle between apps, zoom in or zoom out in a jiffy, look at all your open apps, and scroll through webpages with minimal effort. But if you’re using one of Apple’s desktop products like the iMac, Mac Mini, or Mac Pro, you don’t get all these brilliant features of a trackpad by default.

That’s why you should get Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2, priced at just $104.99 instead of $149. At 6.3-inches width and 4.52 inches length, it’s almost 30 percent larger than its predecessor.

With its sleek design, the Magic Trackpad 2 can fit anywhere on your desk. And at just 230 grams, it’s not too heavy to move around. The trackpad pairs with your Mac automatically if it’s in the range of the desktop’s Bluetooth.

Apple claims that the Magic Trackpad 2 can last you for a month on a single charge. And in case it runs out of the juice, yruns out of juice, you can plug in a Lightning cable and keep using it till it charges.

Don’t wait, click the buy button for the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 selling at just $104.99 ($44 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.