CHEAP: What? A 44mm Apple Watch 4 for $379? Don’t mind if I do

Let’s be honest, if you’re gonna buy the best smartwatch on the market, it’s got to be the Apple Watch.

I’ve tried a fair number of wrist-wearables in my time, and although some are good (Fitbits in particular are decent at what they do), it’s Apple’s range that is the closest to fulfilling the technology’s potential.

If you’ve been holding out on picking up the latest device, then we have a deal for you: a 44mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS for $379. Currently, this is being sold on Apple’s own site for $429, so you’re making a solid $50 saving on the smartwatch.

A thing of beauty

So, if you decide to buy yourself a 44mm Apple Watch 4, what do you get? Aside from the normal things you expect in an APPLE smartwatch (you know, the ability to receive notifications, control music, track exercise, and GPS capabilites), there are a few new things in this model.

Specifically, the 44mm Apple Watch 4 has the largest display of any of the previous company’s wearables. On top of that, the digital crown (AKA the bit on the side of the Apple Watch 4) has been completely reengineered. Now, it has haptic feedback, so you can feel more involved with your device.

The 44mm Apple Watch 4 (and the 40mm one for that matter) also both include electrical and optical heart sensors, or ECG. In other words, this can give you notifications on your heart rate, and more information on your health. Basically, it’s saving lives.

Simply put, $379 for a 44mm Apple Watch 4 is a damn good deal. It’s an incredible bit for a very reasonable price. If you’d like to take advantage of this offer, or find out some more information, then head on over here.

