CHEAP: Begone, cable — $50 for 2 Samsung wireless charging pads have damned thee to hell

Listen, do you have a new(-ish) phone? And do you use a… cable to charge it? God, I hope not. I truly wish upon whatever deity you or your loved ones hold dear that you’re not stranded in 2010 and are using a wire.

Why? Well, two reasons.

The first, I’m just that kinda guy — caring, affectionate, and genuinely concerned about your well-being. Secondly, wireless charging is everywhere and, really, you should be using it.

Shock! Horror! There’s currently a great deal on a pair of Samsung fast charging wireless pads! Yes, you can get two of Samsung’s devices for only $49.99 — a full 50 percent discount on their normal price.

What are you waiting for? Go grab ’em.

Just in case you were wondering what one of Samsung’s fast charging wireless pads looked like, this is it.

The Samsung wireless charging pads are Qi certified by the Wireless Power Consortium. Basically, this means that’s it’s compatible with any Qi-enabled device, which is most of them. This includes the iPhone 8 and onwards, the Samsung Galaxy range from the S6 and up, plus the Google Pixel 3 series. Just do a quick search on your mobile to see if it is Qi-compatible, but, if it’s reasonably modern and built with a glass back, the chances are high it is.

Getting the wireless charger to work is easy. All you do is plug it in and plop your device on top. Who said technology had to be complicated, huh?

The fact that this deal includes a pair of Samsung’s wireless charging pads is also a boon. I mean, why would you only want one in your house? This means you can leave one by your bed, and another in the kitchen (for example), so you can easily give your device some juice when it’s needed. Or you can just have two in the bedroom. I’m not your parents, do what you want.

So, go and grab a pair of Samsung’s wireless charging pads here for the low, low price of $49.99. It’s all about wireless charging these days — don’t be a loser.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

