CHEAP: Bose’s bizarre SoundWear Companion wearable speaker is HALF PRICE!

Most of us have a pair of headphones and speakers, right? In this day and age it’d be strange not to have some audio equipment for travel and home. Thing is, there are plenty of situations where neither headphones nor regular speakers are quite right.

And for those moments? Well, that’s where Bose‘s brilliantly weird SoundWear Companion speaker comes in.

Oh, what’s that? This bizarre wearable speaker is on offer? Down from $299.95 to only $149.95? A full fifty percent discount? Damn, son, damn.

Bose‘s SoundWear Companion speaker sure is… something.

The most pressing questions about Bose‘s SoundWear Companion are simple: what is it? Why? And what’s the point?

Well, as you can see in the image above, the SoundWear Companion is a wearable speaker. You whack it on your shoulders and can listen to whatever you want, while still hearing the world.

As strange as it is (and it is definitely strange) it makes some sense.

Imagine a situation where you want mobile sound, but would rather not be wearing headphones. Riding a bike is a perfect example: you simultaneously fancy some banging tunes and not dying in a horrible accident. The Bose SoundWear Companion is perfect. Or maybe you’re doing some gardening, and want to hear both the sounds of nature, and some goddamn metal.

Undeniably, the Bose SoundWear Companion is a niche product. As it’s basically a speaker around your neck, it’s probably not going to be useful in a busy office or on a train, but I bet there are plenty of people who can find a use for it in their lives.

Full disclosure, I’ve never used one, but reviews of the Bose SoundWear Companion can basically be summed up as: great sound, but hard to know what to use it for.

So, if you do have a long cycle ride, find doing house tasks with headphones annoying, or just want an interesting bit of audio kit, you should check out the Bose SoundWear Companion.

Hurry though, the fifty percent offer won’t last for long! So, act fast and get the SoundWear Companion speakers for only $149.95.

