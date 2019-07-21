CHEAP: DAMN SON(Y), an A7 II camera for $898? Sign me the F up

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Sony just announced the new and improved A7R IV, a beast of a full-frame camera with a 61-megapixel sensor. I love it. I want it. I need it. But it’ll only start shipping in September – and it’ll cost a gut-wrenching $3,500. Not exactly affordable for plebs like you and I. You know what’s affordable though? Its older sibling, the Sony A7 II.

And as luck would have it, you can now get yourself a new A7 II for just $898 – a finger-licking 47-percent discount off its list price of $1, 699.99. This is cheaper than some refurbished A7 II units sold around the web. How crazy is that?

Almost five years after its release, the A7 II is still an excellent pick for aspiring photography enthusiasts. It’s also pretty versatile: it shoots 4K video and also takes great stills.

Here are a few more reasons why you want one:

24 megapixel sensor with a max resolution of 6,000 x 4,000 pixels

Speedy autofocus

Decent low-light performance

Good battery life, which allows for an average of 350 shots on a single charge

Burst shooting mode of up to 5 frames per second

And all that in a relatively compact body – the camera weighs only 556g

You can purchase the A7 II for $898 from Buydig by clicking here. That deal includes only the body, however.

In case you don’t have glass you can pair it with, you might want to consider copping this kit which comes with a 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens. The best part: it’s discounted too. You can grab the kit for just $998 – a full 50 percent off its original list price of $1,999.99.

You know what to do.

