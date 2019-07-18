CHEAP: Paint the town red with 33% off Sony’s DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Few things in life are as satisfying as returning home from work and sinking into your favorite video games. Whether that means taking out enemies in a Battle Royale game, crushing your rivals in FIFA, or exploring vast uncharted worlds, we could all do with a bit of escapism.

While all these games are super colorful, it’s fun to have a controller with some style too. So, here’s a deal that’s sure to get your attention: The Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller’s selling for just $39.99, down from its original price of $59.99. And it’s in Magma Red!

The controller works over Bluetooth, so you don’t have to be tethered to your console. Plus, it has multi-touch functionality, a clickable touchpad, integrated light bar, and internal speaker that’ll make your gaming experience so much better.

So, grab The Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Magma Red Controller for just $39.99 ($20 off) before you miss the deal, and your face goes red.

