CHEAP: Stop reading, start buying — the latest Chromecast is only $25

I’m a big fan of media streamers. Honestly, I think they’re one of the coolest aspects of modern household technology. Being able to send a YouTube video straight from your phone to a television still feels, well, magical.

And while there are plenty of good media streamers out there, for me, one reigns above the rest: the Google Chromecast.

We’re currently on the third iteration of the Chromecast and, if you have an older version or want another for a different TV in your house, now’s the time. Why? Because you can currently get the device for only $24.99 — a $10, or 28 percent, discount. That is what we call value for money.

If you’ve ever wondered what a Chromecast looks like in the back of your TV, this is what a Chromecast looks like in the back of your TV. You’re welcome.

To get the Chromecast working, all you need to do is plug it in, connect it to a WiFi network, and then start using compatible apps on your phone. It works with over 2,000 of them, including Netflix, YouTube, and HBO NOW.

In my experience, using a Chromecast has always been simple and seamless. It rarely crashes and getting videos from the your phone to the TV can be done with a push of a button. These days, I couldn’t really imagine my home without a Chromecast.

Even at it’s normal price of $35, the Chromecast is a bargain — and cheap enough that you can have several of the media streamers across your house. But now you can get one for $25? Well, that’s a phenomenal deal.

There’s no knowing how long this deal will last for, so pick up the latest Chromecast while you still can for $25 here. Happy streaming!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

