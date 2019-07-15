PRIME CHEAP: A 4K Fire TV Stick For $25? This must be a mistake

Welcome to PRIME CHEAP, our series about things that are good, cheap, and part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales. Hey, we gotta eat too.

Media streamers are great. That’s all there is to it. Of all the recent(-ish) advances in consumer technology, they have to be one of my favorite. Being able to access huge media libraries, or mirror your screen, on your TV feels pretty damn magical.

And if you don’t have a media streamer yet? Or if you’re looking for a new one? Or an another one for that second television in your house? Then you should be excited about this Prime Day deal from Amazon.

Yep, for only $24.99, you can get a 4K Fire TV stick that includes an Alexa remote. Normally, this retails for $49.99, so you’re making a whopping 50 percent saving here. Go on, grab one. Do it.

Look at this guy having the time of his life with a 4K Fire TV stick — what a world.

Let’s get into some details. As the name suggests, Amazon’s 4K Fire TV stick can play video in 4K. Shocking, right? Even if you don’t have a 4K TV yet, it’s probably worth grabbing this model as the media streamer is future-proofed. But if you really don’t want a 4K version? The standard Fire TV stick is also on offer here for only $15.

With both Fire TV sticks, you’ll have access to a huge number of streaming apps. This includes services and channels like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, and SHOWTIME. Basically, you’re unlikely to get bored.

Another great feature is the Alexa remote included with the 4K Fire TV stick. This means you don’t need to click buttons on the remote like some sort of animal. Instead, you can use your voice, just how God intended us to control our media streamers.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a great deal to get a media streamer, want a 4K upgrade, or another device for around your house, there’s no better time than now — I mean, 50 percent off a 4K Fire TV Stick is a pretty great deal.

