Huawei wants to name its Android OS replacement ‘Harmony’ in Europe

Huawei may still be facing an uncertain future over its access to licensed versions of Android and Windows operating systems, but it’s been busy readying in-house replacements in case the tide turns against its favor.

Now, the world’s second largest phone maker has filed a trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, attempting to register the name “Harmony” for its mobile and computer operating systems.

The application is dated July 12, 2019, and is currently under examination.

The description of the application reads: “Downloadable operating system programs; Recorded operating system programs; Mobile operating systems; Computer operating systems; Downloadable computer operating programs and computer operating systems.”

That description hints Huawei might be attempting to create a cross-platform operating system that’s compatible with both desktops and smartphones.

The company — which has found itself caught in the cross hairs of a trade war between China and the US — had earlier trademarked an OS called HongMeng in China, but this was later revealed to be for IoT devices.

Huawei‘s accelerating efforts to build its own backup OS also comes at a time when the Chinese telecom giant is also reportedly planning to lay off hundreds of employees at its Futurewei Technologies research subsidiary, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Historically, phones running alternatives to Android — Firefox OS, Samsung Tizen, Ubuntu Touch, and Windows Phone — and even those using AOSP variants such as Amazon Fire OS, haven’t done well. Huawei will have its work cut out for it in popularizing a “plan B” platform — even if it plays nice with other Android software and services.

