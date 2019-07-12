CHEAP: Get $20 off this 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription

If you want to play your PlayStation online, you’ve got to invest in a PlayStation Plus subscription. There’s no other way around it. But why pay more than you have to?

Funny I should mention that, as you can now grab a year-long subscription for just $39.99. That’s $20 cheaper than the usual price of $59.99.

It’s worth adding that PlayStation Plus isn’t just about playing with scratchy-voiced teens from Idaho, who will regale their sexual exploits with your mother as they raggedly teabag your lifeless corpse in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It also gives you 100GB of cloud storage, plus two free games per month. It’s definitely worth it.

If you’re tempted, you can grab this deal here. Be quick though, as more than 91 percent of the discounted codes have been sold.

