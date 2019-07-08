CHEAP: Bose’s SoundSport headphones for $50? I’m sweating already

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Sometimes, you gotta pump the iron, go for a run, or just generally get a goddamn sweat on. When those (quite often) painful moments happen, there’s one thing that makes them a little better: music.

Not only does it feel great listening to tunes and exercising, music can actually improve your physical performance. With this in mind, surely the better the music sounds, the better you’ll exercise, right? RIGHT? (Note: the author is not a scientist).

Anyway, whether that’s true or not, we have a great deal for you today: 50 percent off Bose’s SoundSport in-ear headphones. Yep, you can be the owner of a sweet pair of wired headphones designed for the gym for the low, low price of $49.95.



First off, it’s important to note the Bose SoundSport are wired in-ear headphones. This means if you’re after something wireless-ready and Bluetooth-compatible, you might have to look elsewhere. Still, at least you’ll never have to worry about the battery running out or connection problems with the Bose SoundSport.

Another essential feature of the earbuds is their sweat resistance. I mean, it’d be pretty weird if they didn’t have that feature — so it’s good to know your bodily fluids aren’t going to wreck the Bose SoundSport.

The earbuds also come in three different colors — specifically, “energy green” (lol), “charcoal” (okay, that’s fine), and “power red” (what on earth?). Basically, this means you can find a pair of the Bose SoundSport to match your workout gear. Well, if your exercise clothes are green, grey, or red.

So, if you’ve been searching for a pair of workout headphones, you should have a look at Bose‘s SoundSport earbuds. At $49.95, they’re very affordable — especially considering they’re produced by a premium brand like Bose. Pick ’em up here while the deal lasts.

