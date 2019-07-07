CHEAP: Save! Fast! With! $100 off! This Samsung! Portable 2TB SSD!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

At some point in our lives, most of us have used large computer files. Whether it’s editing videos, managing photo libraries, or even just playing games, having to do something on a creaking, slow hard drive is an absolute pain.

Of course, many computers come with SSDs pre-installed these days, which makes general operation whip-fast. But most external storage available today still uses old-fashioned spinning hard disks. That means getting big files on and off those drive can be an absolute pain, especially if you work with something like video.

If you’ve been struggling with issues like this, then we have a deal for you: $100 of this Samsung 2TB SSD portable drive. Yep, for only $299.99 (rather than $399.99), you can be the proud owner of a lightning fast external hard drive that looks like this:

This is what it looks like.

So, some features. First off, Samsung’s portable 2TB SSD is small, like really, really small:

Ugh, it’s so cute!

In real numbers, the drive measures 5.74cm by 7.39cm.

Transfer speed-wise, the Samsung portable 2TB SSD can reach up to 540MB/s — something the company states can be 4.9 times faster than normal external hard drives. It has a USB-C connection on the drive itself, and can connect to a computer using this, or a USB 3.1 type A cable (AKA, the normal one).

Another cool point about this Samsung portable 2TB SSD is its sturdiness. It has a metal casing and can handle drops of up to 2m. Obviously, don’t go around dropping it, but this feature should at least put your mind at ease.

So, if you’ve been on the hunt for a greyhound-rapid external hard drive, Samsung’s portable 2TB SSD is a great choice — especially with $100 off its retail price. You can pick it up for $299.99 here, while the deal lasts.

