CHEAP: A Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 controller for only $40? Sign me the hell up

Even though it’s less common than it was, one of my favorite aspects of gaming is local multiplayer. Yeah, you can still have a great time playing online, but there’s nothing quite like handing your friends a solid beating, and then chatting shit right to their face. God, it makes me feel all warm inside.

Now, one of the issues with actually doing this is price. Specifically, controller price. Yeah, you can totally get a third-party controller to play with, but — in my experience — these are never as good as the official ones. And, because these big companies know you’ll probably need extra controllers, they’re rarely discounted.

Well, we’ve got one of those rare deals today! Yep, you can get a Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller (for, you know, PlayStation stuff) for only $39.99. Normally, these set you back at least $59.99, so you’re getting a full 33 percent saving here.

If you’re considering picking up a DualShock 4, you’re probably already aware of its major features, so there’s no need to go into that. The only thing I’ll say is that this is the best of the DualShock range so far and is an absolute pleasure to play with.

In terms of color options, you have:

Each one of them look fantastic (I’m a sucker for the gold, personally), and will basically fit into any home set-up.

So, whether you’re looking for a new controller to add to your multiplayer set-up, have a worn-out model you’re looking to replace, or just want a spare, this is a fantastic deal.

Grab yourself a Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller for $39.99 here — just be aware that this deal won’t last forever, so move quickly.

