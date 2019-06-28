CHEAP: Stabilize your life with $80 off DJI’s Osmo pocket handheld

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

When I travel, I snap a lot of pictures with my phone. But, I am not a big fan of phones’ video capabilities. I’ve always wanted a handy device that can shoot high-quality videos and truncate any shakiness of my hands.

Recently, I found out that a lot of my journalist friends use gimbals with built-in video recording capabilities to shoot at events. So, I began searching for a nice product, and voila! I came across DJI’s Osmo Pocket Handheld 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer which is on sale for just $349, down from $430.

This gimbal has a large 12-megapixel sensor that can shoot videos at 4K at up to 60fps. Its design is quite compact and at just 116 gm weight, it’s quite easy to carry around in your pocket. You can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps for a full 140 minutes on a single charge – that should be more than enough to catch some good footage.

Its three-axis mechanical stabilization means that your video is super smooth even if you’re running around. Plus, the device has different shooting modes like the first-person view, active tracks (to keep an object in focus), and motion lapse to shoot different scenarios.

While DJI’s Osmo Pocket Handheld is full of features, you can download its Mimo app (both for Android and iOS) to edit the footage or pictures directly from your phone.

So hurry up, and grab your DJI’s Osmo Pocket Handheld 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for just $349 ($80 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

