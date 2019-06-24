The new Raspberry Pi 4 is here for just $35

In a surprise announcement, the Raspberry Pi foundation announced the new Raspberry Pi 4 today. It has an updated processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and a starting price of just $35.
The Raspberry Pi 4 offers “a desktop-grade” 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU and support for two 4K monitors.
Here are the specifications:
Specifications
- Processor: 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU
- RAM: 1GB/2GB/ 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM
- Connectivity: Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.0
- Ports: Two USB 3.0, Two USB 2.0, and two micro-HDMI port supporting 4K resolution
- VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x
- 4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video
- Complete compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi products
The new Raspberry Pi has notably moved to a USB-C power source from USB-A port. Since most new smartphones are powered by USB-C, it’ll be easier to get hands-on a cable or an adapter supporting the standard. The foundation has also overhauled the Debian software with a new interface and support for Chromium 74.
The Raspberry Pi 4 1GB model will cost you $35, the 2GB model will cost you $45, and the 4GB model will cost you $55. Interested? You can order your unit from here.
For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.
Published June 24, 2019 — 06:44 UTC