Gadgets for humans

The new Raspberry Pi 4 is here for just $35

RP4

In a surprise announcement, the Raspberry Pi foundation announced the new Raspberry Pi 4 today. It has an updated processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and a starting price of just $35.

The Raspberry Pi 4 offers “a desktop-grade” 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU and support for two 4K monitors.

Here are the specifications:

Specifications

  • Processor: 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU
  • RAM: 1GB/2GB/ 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM
  • Connectivity: Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Ports: Two USB 3.0, Two USB 2.0, and two micro-HDMI port supporting 4K resolution
  • VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x
  • 4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video
  • Complete compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi products

 

The new Raspberry Pi has notably moved to a USB-C power source from USB-A port. Since most new smartphones are powered by USB-C, it’ll be easier to get hands-on a cable or an adapter supporting the standard. The foundation has also overhauled the Debian software with a new interface and support for Chromium 74.

The Raspberry Pi 4 1GB model will cost you $35, the 2GB model will cost you $45, and the 4GB model will cost you $55. Interested? You can order your unit from here.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published June 24, 2019 — 06:44 UTC

Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

June 24, 2019 — 06:44 UTC