The new Raspberry Pi 4 is here for just $35

In a surprise announcement, the Raspberry Pi foundation announced the new Raspberry Pi 4 today. It has an updated processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and a starting price of just $35.

The Raspberry Pi 4 offers “a desktop-grade” 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU and support for two 4K monitors.

Here are the specifications:

Processor: 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU RAM: 1GB/2GB/ 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM

1GB/2GB/ 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM Connectivity: Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.0

Full-throughput Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports: Two USB 3.0, Two USB 2.0, and two micro-HDMI port supporting 4K resolution

Two USB 3.0, Two USB 2.0, and two micro-HDMI port supporting 4K resolution VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

4Kp60 hardware decode of HEVC video

hardware decode of HEVC video Complete compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi products

The new Raspberry Pi has notably moved to a USB-C power source from USB-A port. Since most new smartphones are powered by USB-C, it’ll be easier to get hands-on a cable or an adapter supporting the standard. The foundation has also overhauled the Debian software with a new interface and support for Chromium 74.

The Raspberry Pi 4 1GB model will cost you $35, the 2GB model will cost you $45, and the 4GB model will cost you $55. Interested? You can order your unit from here.

