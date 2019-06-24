Apple is reportedly working on its first 16-inch MacBook Pro, due this September

If you’ve been holding out for a powerful new MacBook, you may want to wait just a bit longer. According to IHS Markit’s Emerging PC Market Tracker report published in Forbes, Apple will introduce a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year.

“We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue,” Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, told Forbes in an email. He added that the new model will have an LCD display of 3,072 x 1,920 resolution supplied by LG, the new MacOS Catalina, and an updated processor.

The report also suggests the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (non-touch bar) and the last year’s MacBook Air will receive CPU upgrades. In May, Apple updated the 13-inch and the 15-inch MacBook Pro models with touch bar with new processor options.

We don’t have many details about the new MacBook Pro, but if Apple ends up launching the said model, it’ll have the biggest display in the MacBook lineup. It’s safe to assume this will feature high-end hardware components for 3D modeling, and video and audio production workflows. It isn’t clear just how many variants we’ll see, or what sort of price point this will start at.

