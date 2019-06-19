CHEAP: Scream at the sky, time’s running out to save up to $250 on a MacBook

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Oh daaaamn, you best move quickly: Best Buy is running a limited time flash sale on MacBooks. At the time of writing, the deal has under 14 hours left, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a new Apple laptop, this is your chance.

Yep, you can save up to $250 on a range of MacBooks, the benefits of which we probably don’t need to go into too much detail about, right? Almost everyone is familiar with the company’s famous computers.

So, the offers. There’s a full $250 off a MacBook Air here. That comes with:

a 13.3″ display

an Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

128GB flash storage

All of those sweet MacBook Air specs will set you back $749.99, all the way down from $999.99. What a bargain.

This — in case you were wondering — is what the MacBook Air looks like. Cool, right?

Next up is a new MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar, which has a grand $150 off its list price. The specs on this machine are:

a 13″ Retina display with True Tone tech

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

All of that can be yours for $1,649.99.

Both of the MacBook Pros look like this, so do with that information what you will.

Finally, we have another MacBook Pro, this time a 15.4″ that also has a Touch Bar. Oh, and it has $200 off its list price! The specs you’ll get with this badgal are:

a 9th generation 6-core Intel Core i7 processor

a 15.4″ Retina display with True Tone technology

Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 4GB of video memory

16GB RAM

256GB SSD

All of that can be yours for $2,199.99, down from $2,399.99.

So are those MacBook deals cheap? In a way, yes. Of course you’re never going to get an Apple laptop for a hundred bucks, but what you can get is a solid saving on a decent machine. If you’ve been holding out on a good offer before buying a MacBook, now’s the time to strike.

You can see what other deals on MacBooks are available here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.