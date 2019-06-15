CHEAP: Pretend you live on a spaceship with this Google Smart Light Starter Kit for $35

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

The future is pretty cool. We’ve got phones that can take incredible photos, access the entirety of human knowledge, and also be used as flashlights. But that’s not the best part of the future, that award goes to the ability to control lights with your voice.

Yes, friends, you too can pretend you’re a Star Trek character and change illumination levels using only your vocal cords. How? Well, with a Google Smart Light Starter Kit for the low, low price of $35. Currently, it’s down from $55, making it a $20 (or 36 percent) saving. That’s a minimal cost to enter the future.

So what do you get for your hard-earned $35 with the Google Smart Light Starter Kit? Two things. A Google Home Mini (which has a list price of $49.99) and a C by GE C-Sleep A19 smart light bulb (listed at $19.99). $35 for all of that is what we in the business like to call a goddamn bargain.

This is what it the Google Smart Light Starter Kit looks like. Happy now?

Getting set up with the Google Smart Light Starter Kit is easy. You plug both in, connect them using the Google Home app, and will be ready to go before you know it. From there, you can use simple voice commands to turn the light on and off, as well as dim the damn thing. Like I said, this is futuristic.

For $35, the Google Smart Light Starter Kit is a great way to get into the smart home game. You enjoy the feeling of controlling your home with words? Brilliant – you can add more bulbs or other smart gadgets to this network. And if you don’t like it? Well, it was $35 — that’s the cost of a meal out, so it’s not a huge deal if you decide it’s not for you.

So, there you have it. If you’ve been hankering to pretend you live on a spaceship, now’s the time to take action. Pick up the Google Smart Light Starter Kit for only $35 – you’d be silly not to.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

