CHEAP: Suck it, reality — Samsung’s Odyssey+ VR headset has $200 off

The world sucks. You know it, I know it, and your dentist even knows it. That’s why it’s so important we all start spending a lot more time in virtual reality (VR). There, things don’t need to suck.

Well, what a stroke of luck that the Samsung Odyssey+ VR headset is on offer then! A $200 reduction type of offer. The sort of offer that makes it a 40 percent discount. An offer where you can get the headset for only $299.99. You know, an absolutely banging offer.

The Samsung Odyssey+ is a Windows Mixed Reality headset. This means you just need to plug it into a Windows 10 PC and start gaming, or just experiencing VR worlds. Set-up literally only takes minutes. It’s also compatible with SteamVR, giving you access to a wide range of titles.

Of course, the most important part of VR are the visuals. How are you going to get immersed in an experience if it looks like shit? You won’t have to worry about that with the Odyssey+. The headset has two 3.5″ AMOLED screens with a 3K display. This delivers a 110° viewing angle, meaning you can totally lose yourself in the game you’re playing, without irritating pixelation.

Samsung also put a lot of focus on sound with the Odyssey+. Not only did the company put built-in headphones on the device, it also worked with AKG to ensure you’re getting the best sound possible.

Basically, if you have a half-decent PC and have been looking for an entry point into VR, this is the opportunity. Getting a top-quality VR headset for under $300 isn’t easy, but with this wonderful offer, you can. So, you know, suck it, world.

