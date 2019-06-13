CHEAP: Bass? In your… face? Yes, now the Beats Studio 3 headphones have $129 off

Are you in search of eternal peace and a pair of stylish, bass-heavy headphones? You’ve come to the right place. The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are on sale for just $219.99, down from $349.00 – a full $129 discount OH MY LORD THAT’S REASONABLE.

You don’t have to worry about the bass, as Beats by Dr.Dre is popular for handling some pretty sick drops. It also comes with Apple’s proprietary W1 chip, so it can connect to your devices in a jiffy. It also has Beats’ own pure ANC technology, so you isolate yourself from all the noise of an awful world.

The battery life of these headphones is pretty good too. You can go on for 40 hours with a single charge without ANC on, and 22 hours with the feature enabled. Plus, its Fast Fuel technology allows you to use these cans for three hours with a quick 10-minute charge.

This is a great deal for your cool music listening habits. So grab yourself a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth headphones for just $219.99 ($129 off). Hurry, they aren’t going to last forever.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.