How to instantly close all the open Safari tabs on your iPhone (and iPad)

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

I don’t know when it started, but I’m a tab fiend. My computer browser is overflowing with sites I keep open just in case, one day far into the future, I might need them. And my iPhone? Well, that’s even worse.

Because so many links from chat applications automatically open in Safari, I have a ridiculous number of tabs open on my mobile. Normally, this doesn’t bother me. But every now and then I get that Marie Kondo urge and just want to simplify my digital life. And that means, finally, closing down all the tabs on my mobile browser.

Previously, I used to literally press that little cross on the top left of the tabs again and again, but then I saw the light. And, by the light, I mean I discovered a way to quickly close all the Safari tabs I’ve got open on my iPhone and iPad.

This, friends, is how.

Step #1: Open Safari

We’ve all got to start somewhere, right?

Step #2: Hold down on the tab viewer button

That one right there.

Step #3: CLOSE ALL THE SAFARI TABS

Rest well, sweet tabs.

Click on that button and you’ll find joy in a new world.

ALTERNATIVE METHOD

There is… another way to close all the Safari tabs though. At Step #2, rather than holding on that icon, click on it, and you’ll get taken to a screen like this:

These tabs are a bleak representation of my life

As the image suggests, hold down on the “Done” button. When you do that, you’ll be greeted by this screen:

BEGONE

So, there you have it! A simple way to close all the Safari tabs on your iPhone. With these tricks you’ll no longer live in a world of too much information, and can return your mobile browser to a state of minimalism.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.