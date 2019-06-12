Google just revealed the Pixel 4’s design, including two rear cameras

In a surprise announcement, Google posted a tweet showing off the design of the upcoming Pixel 4. The tweet shows a square camera module on the back with two cameras, a depth sensor, and an LED flash.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

This confirms the leak posted by OnLeaks a few days ago that showed off the phone via rendered images.

While this is an unprecedented move by Google, it might be to avoid further leaks and rumors before the release of the phone. We can’t wait to see what the phone can do.

