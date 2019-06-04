CHEAP: The discount is strong with this BB-8 car charger at just $13.97

Star Wars fans, this one’s for you! And basically, anyone who’s interested in a cute robot that charges your phones in the car. This insanely adorable BB-8 car charger is now selling for just $13.97, down from $29.99.

The charger can plug into your regular 12V ‘cigarette lighter’ car power adapter. It has two USB ports, so you can charge two devices simultaneously at 2.1 A total output.

The robot can move and rotate its head, and make sounds just like BB-8. That’s pretty cool. And don’t worry, ou can easily mute the sound if it’s not your cup of tea.

This is a perfect, inexpensive gift if you have any birthdays coming up. Click on this link and order an official BB-8 car charger (maybe two) for just $13.97, down from $29.99.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.