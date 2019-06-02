CHEAP: Get Bose’s SoundTouch 10 speaker system for just $149 (down from $199)

It’s good if the TV setup in your living room has a great sound system to support it, but it’s even better if your bedroom matches that experience. Look no further, we’ve got the perfect thing for you. The Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker system is available for $149, down from its original price of $199.

The compact wireless speaker can connect to your devices through WiFi, Bluetooth, or a standard 3.5 mm audio cable.

Once connected to your WiFi, you can control the speaker via the companion SoundTouch app. Plus, you can also control the playback through the physical remote which comes with the speakers. The sytem is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so you can ask it to play your favorite songs through your Echo device.

The SoundTouch 10 can readily play music from popular streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Bose has built six preset buttons on the top of the speakers, so you can assign them to a playlist, an internet radio, or a podcast stream.

You can also buy more than one SoundTouch 10 devices to set them up in different rooms and create a multiroom system. The SoundTouch app allows you to play music on one or multiple speakers simultaneously.

So, click on this link to grab The Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker. It’s currently available for $149 ($50 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.