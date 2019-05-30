CHEAP: $20/£10 off Apple’s newest AirPods is better than nothing

AirPods. They’re alright, I guess.

Sure, you can get better headphones for less money, but let’s be honest, nobody buys them because they’re good. AirPods are a luxury object. They’re a fashion accessory that screams “I can afford to spend $160 on mediocre audio equipment!”

Well, on that note, I’ve got some good news for you. For a limited time, you can the latest AirPods with the old charging case for £10/$20 off the usual retail price of £159.99/$159.99 respectively.

That’s not a lot, admittedly, but it’s still better than paying full whack.

The AirPods are showing as in-stock on Amazon UK. To get the £10 discount, you’ve got to click to redeem a voucher. Unfortunately, the earbuds are temporarily out-of-stock on Amazon US, but if you don’t mind waiting an indeterminate period of time for them to arrive, you can order them at the current price.

Honorable mentions

Although Apple fans will undoubtedly appreciate the hands-free access to Siri, as well as the decent battery life, there are other more compelling buds on the market. Personally, I’d recommend the RHA TrueConnect.

Unlike the Airpods, these are in-ear buds, offering vastly improved sound isolation. This means that noise from the outside world is less likely to disrupt your listening experience. The RHA TrueConnect also offers decent battery life (five hours, which is the same as the AirPods 2), along with an airy and bright audio profile. You can get these for £140 in the UK, while they cost $170 in the US.

Another great option is Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air. I’ve been testing these for a while, and in anticipation of my review, I’d say that they sound decent (by the standards of wireless earbuds) and get the fundamentals right. These retail for £80 and $80 respectively.

And I’d be amiss if I didn’t mention the Urbanista Stockholm, which I recently reviewed. Although I wasn’t impressed by the lack of sound isolation, I felt they were an otherwise solid all-rounder. Details on where you can buy them are in my coverage.

Literally, there are so many better options than AirPods. But if you must, they’re marginally cheaper than usual at the moment. Have at them.

Or don’t.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.