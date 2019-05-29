CHEAP: Sennheiser’s PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones have 34% off

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I love headphones. I also love noise-canceling headphones. And, in particular, I love Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones. But, most of all, I love a big fat discount on a pair of the Sennheiser PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones.

You read that right, currently you can get 34 percent (specifically, $119.98) off a pair of the cans. That means you can get your very own set of Sennheiser PXC 550 for only $229.97. Victory!

Wow! This is a generic picture of a man wearing the headphones! Double wow!

So, what sweet features do the Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones have? First off, they’re wireless. Using Bluetooth 4.2, the headphones can connect to your devices, leaving you free to dance around without the worry of tripping on a wire. They also have a 30-hour battery life, meaning you’ve got a long old time to show off your fancy moves.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 also includes NoiseGard, the company’s adaptive noise-canceling technology. Basically, a microphone on the headphones analyzes the level of external sound and provides noise-cancelation based on that. In other words, no one will be able to tell you to stop dancing when you’re busting some shapes.

I’m a huge fan of Sennheiser headphones. They tend to be lightweight, comfortable to wear, and sound fantastic. I’ve had pairs that have lasted me for years, and I see no reason why the Sennheiser PXC 550 would be any different. Basically, they’re great bits of hardware made by a company with prestige in the field.

So, make sure you grab a pair of the Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones while they’ve still got $119.98 off their list price – you’re going to love them, believe.

