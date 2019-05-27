CHEAP: Fly high with $350 off this DJI Spark drone

After watching Avengers: Endgame, I’d totally understand if you want to gain flying abilities.. Unfortunately, we can’t help you with a superpower injection, but we’ve got a super flying deal for you. You can get DJI Spark Sky Blue Quadcopter Drone for just $299, down from $649.

The drone has a 12-megapixel camera that can record video at 1080p. Which is pretty nice if you want to shoot some recreational videos. It can fly for 16 minutes on a single charge at the maximum speed of 50 km/hour.

Let’s take a look at its specs:

Specifications:

16 minute flight time

50 km/hour speed

2-axis gimbal

1.93 km transmission distance

30 meter VPS range

12-megapixel camera

1080p video shooting capability

DJI Spark Sky Blue Quadcopter Drone

You can control the drone through DJI’s remote controller (sold separately), or download its app for iOS or Android. One of the most interesting features of the device is that allows you to capture selfies through gestures. Plus, it can shoot vertical or horizontal panoramas, and great portrait photos using its 3D vision technology.

If you want to shoot video of a moving object, DJI Spark’s software allows you to follow the object from the front, behind, or circle it. You can also follow it through a fixed profile perspective.

All-in-all this drone is perfect to start your drone journey for just $299 ($350 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

