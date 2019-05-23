CHEAP: Get 33% off this gorgeous Fluance Fi20 omnidirectional bluetooth speaker

One of the hidden gems of the audio world is Fluance, a Canadian manufacturer of premium speakers, which boasts a 20-year pedigree. As you’d expect from any aspirational brand, its kit isn’t exactly cheap. But you won’t have to empty your wallet to pick up the Fluance Fi20, which is now available for $100, rather than the usual $150.

With a 360-degree omnidirectional system, the Fluance Fi20 is capable of drenching a room with sound, ensuring your favorite tunes can be heard by all. Its 20-hour battery promises to last even the most demanding of events, while its AUX port lets you easily connect it to a laptop or vinyl player.

The Fluance Fi20 boasts an eye-catching design, which incorporates open elements, allowing you to see inside the speaker. It’s also available in three distinct colors, “Lucky Bamboo,” “Black Ash,” and “Natural Walnut.”

The top of the speaker houses a microphone, allowing you to make and receive calls. Next to it is a touch-control panel, allowing you to adjust playback without having to reach for your phone.

Typically, this speaker would retail at $150, making its current retail price of $100 an actual bargain. This deal runs until May 29, but don’t think about it too long. It won’t be this cheap forever!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

