CHEAP: Never run out of juice with this $5 (!) Morphie external battery

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Despite all the joys that gadgets, gear, and general electronics have bought me, there’s one downfall: battery. Everything always needs to be recharged and, well, who has the time for that?

That’s not going to be a problem for much longer. Why? Because there’s a fantastic deal on the Morphie Powerstation external battery pack. And what’s that deal? Oh, nothing much – ONLY THAT YOU CAN NOW GET THE DEVICE FOR $5!

Yep, $5. For that extravagant amount of money, the Morphie Powerstation has a 6,000mAh battery, roughly giving you two full charges of a smartphone. Of course, that depends on your specific handset, but – for some context – the iPhone Xs (the latest model) has a 2,658mAh battery.

There are some other nice features on the Morphie Powerstation too. The external battery pack has two USB outputs, meaning you can simultaneously charge a duo of devices. It also has a 2.1A output speed, meaning you’re not going to be waiting all day for your phone (or basically any other USB-powered device) to charge.

The Morphie Powerstation has a list price of $44.95, making this effectively a 89 percent discount. Of course, it’s not actually being retailed anywhere for that price (the company’s own website is selling this exact model for $30), but who really cares when you can get an external battery pack for $5? That’s less than the cost of a beer.

The precise model being sold is manufacturer refurbished (meaning Morphie itself has declared it fit for sale), which isn’t always ideal, but, come one, it’s $5. That’s an incredible deal on a necessary product from a respected accessory maker. What are you waiting for?

In this day and age, you should never be without power, so make sure you go and pick up the Morphie Powerstation external battery pack while you still have a chance. In case you didn’t realise, it’s only five bucks.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.